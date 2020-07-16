Aniano, Vincent J.

Vincent J. Aniano, age 95, renowned sculptor and artist went home to our Lord on July 13, 2020.

He grew up in Brooklyn, the son of Anthony and Archangela Aniano with his remaining brother, Joseph and sister, Connie. He leaves behind his former wife and good friend, Martha. He is survived by his three children, Anthony, Rozanna and June Marie. He was a proud grandfather of five and great-grandfather of seven.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.

