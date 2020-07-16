1/1
Vincent J. Aniano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aniano, Vincent J.
Vincent J. Aniano, age 95, renowned sculptor and artist went home to our Lord on July 13, 2020.
He grew up in Brooklyn, the son of Anthony and Archangela Aniano with his remaining brother, Joseph and sister, Connie. He leaves behind his former wife and good friend, Martha. He is survived by his three children, Anthony, Rozanna and June Marie. He was a proud grandfather of five and great-grandfather of seven.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory, Boynton Beach, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
599 N.E. 15th Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved