Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Straughn & Son Tri- City Funeral Home
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Straughn & Son Tri- City Funeral Home
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of the Living God
Delray Beach, FL
View Map
Vincent Maynard Clinton Obituary
Clinton, Vincent Maynard
Sunrise December 02, 1965
Sunset March 14, 2020
Vincent Maynard Clinton of Hawthorne, FL, formerly of Delray Beach. He was a loving husband and devoted father.
Father James Reuben Clinton (preceded him in death), mother Francine Spells, wife Wendy Nelams Clinton, brothers Reuben, Charles, McCarthy, Michael, Gary, Keith, and Curtis Clinton all of Delray Beach, Jerome Clinton (Carolyn) of Hawthorne, FL, sisters Evelyn Hollis and Eleanore Clinton of Delray Beach, preceding him in death sister Connie and brother James (Tony) Clinton, sons Michael, Vincent Jr., Manuel, and Akeem Clinton of Boynton Beach, FL, daughters Dayjeh Graham of Delray Beach and Destiny Clinton of Hawthorne, FL and a host of sorrowing family members and friends.
The Viewing will be at Straughn & Son Tri- City Funeral Home on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 5:00PM to 6:00PM for family, then 6:00PM to 8:00PM. The Funeral will be held at Church of the Living God, Delray Beach, FL, on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
