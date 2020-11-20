1/1
Vincent Milano
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Milano
Vincent Milano, 59, peacefully passed on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ on August 6, 1961. He met his wife, Christine in 1986 and this November is their 32nd Anniversary.
He was the best father to Connie, Samantha, Vincent and Brandy, a loving grandfather of four, uncle of seven, brother of Dianne Milano and uncle of Joey Milano.
There was always a smile on his face and a lively energy whenever he was around. He loved fishing on his boat, playing his guitar and if it was broken he could fix it. He was passionate at his work as a mechanic.
Vincent will be deeply missed and we feel comfort knowing he is with his parents Pasquale and Arlene, uncle Johnny and grandparents Jerry and Jenny.
His ashes will be spread into the ocean of his favorite beach by his loved ones. Rest in peace and keep on rockin', Vin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved