Vincent Milano

Vincent Milano, 59, peacefully passed on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ on August 6, 1961. He met his wife, Christine in 1986 and this November is their 32nd Anniversary.

He was the best father to Connie, Samantha, Vincent and Brandy, a loving grandfather of four, uncle of seven, brother of Dianne Milano and uncle of Joey Milano.

There was always a smile on his face and a lively energy whenever he was around. He loved fishing on his boat, playing his guitar and if it was broken he could fix it. He was passionate at his work as a mechanic.

Vincent will be deeply missed and we feel comfort knowing he is with his parents Pasquale and Arlene, uncle Johnny and grandparents Jerry and Jenny.

His ashes will be spread into the ocean of his favorite beach by his loved ones. Rest in peace and keep on rockin', Vin



