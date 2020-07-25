1/
Viola E. Murray
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Murray, Viola E.
Viola E. Murray (Drake), 90, of Lantana, passed away on July 9, 2020. Viola (known as Vi or Sue by some) was born on August 27, 1929, in Philadelphia, PA, to William and Susan (Bates) Drake. Viola spent her younger years in central Pennsylvania. She thrived living her later years in Palm Beach County, FL.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents, her former spouses William Blasser and Jack Murray; brother Francis Drake, sister Helen Drake, niece Carol Drake; and daughter-in-law Rosa Blasser.
Viola is survived by her children Gary Blasser (Regina), Joan Purdy (Michael), and Pam Zmistowski (Joel), sister Doris Leitzel, three nieces, five grands; and seven great-grands.
Viola loved her family and friends; she appreciated others.
Viola was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Lake Worth, FL. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Pompano Beach
100 NW 70th Avenue, Suite 140
Plantation, FL 33317
9547713270
