Anselmini, Virginia A.

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Virginia A. Anselmini (Foley) died peacefully on June 30, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. Virginia was born in New York, NY on August 28, 1923. Virginia is survived by two sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by the love of her life Andrew A. Anselmini, her brother Joseph, and her sister Grace. Virginia attended Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, NY, and married Andrew on July 14, 1945. She and Andy worked in New York City and summered in Sharon Springs, NY. They moved to West Palm Beach upon Andy's retirement, and enjoyed many wonderful years there with family and friends. Everyone would want a marriage like theirs! Virginia was very active in her church and social groups. She was a volunteer bookkeeper for Hospice in West Palm Beach for 18 years. She will always be remembered as a dear and special woman who never forgot a birthday or celebration. Although she will be missed by all, she will be with Andy in heaven. Friends may call at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on July 7, 2019. Funeral Mass at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 390 S. Sequoia Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 is on July 8, 2019 at 11:00AM. Burial follows at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 10941 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers a contribution to a would be appreciated. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019