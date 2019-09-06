|
Aldred, Virginia
Virginia Russell Aldred, 75, a longtime resident of Palm Beach Gardens passed away suddenly September 3, 2019. Born July 14, 1944 in Berwyn, Illinois, she spent much of her childhood in Vero Beach, Florida. She attended Florida State University where she met and married her husband of 56 years, Richard D. Aldred. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1965 and spent 40 years teaching. She enjoyed playing bridge, sewing with her friends and relaxing in the Keys with her family. She mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Richard D. Aldred; her daughters Christine (David) Childress, Kimberly (Marc) Bayless and Katherine (Ben) Zaccagnino; grandchildren Rick Childress, Ryan Childress, Kayla Childress, Luke Brandofino, Sierra Brandofino, Angelina Zaccagnino and Amelia Zaccagnino; her sisters Martha Russell and Linda (Bruce) Loinback and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandchildren Michael Childress, Abygail Zaccagnino, and Arianna Zaccagnino.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3395 Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens. Final resting place will be at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta.
