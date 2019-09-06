Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center
745 US Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Aldred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Aldred

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Aldred Obituary
Aldred, Virginia
Virginia Russell Aldred, 75, a longtime resident of Palm Beach Gardens passed away suddenly September 3, 2019. Born July 14, 1944 in Berwyn, Illinois, she spent much of her childhood in Vero Beach, Florida. She attended Florida State University where she met and married her husband of 56 years, Richard D. Aldred. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1965 and spent 40 years teaching. She enjoyed playing bridge, sewing with her friends and relaxing in the Keys with her family. She mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Richard D. Aldred; her daughters Christine (David) Childress, Kimberly (Marc) Bayless and Katherine (Ben) Zaccagnino; grandchildren Rick Childress, Ryan Childress, Kayla Childress, Luke Brandofino, Sierra Brandofino, Angelina Zaccagnino and Amelia Zaccagnino; her sisters Martha Russell and Linda (Bruce) Loinback and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandchildren Michael Childress, Abygail Zaccagnino, and Arianna Zaccagnino.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3395 Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens. Final resting place will be at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta.
Online condolences may be made at
Howard-Quattlebaum.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now