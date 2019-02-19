AIELLO, Virginia B. Virginia "Sis" Owens Aiello, 87, of Berryville, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 in her home. Sis was born March 6, 1931 in West Palm Beach, FL, daughter of the late Virginia Marrow Owens Smith and George "Bunny" H. Smith. She worked in upholstery, as a seamstress, and as the principal's secretary of Palm Beach Lakes High School. She married Rosario Peter Aiello II "Big Pete" in 1948 in West Palm Beach. Mr. Aiello preceded her in death in November of 2007. Surviving are two sons, Rosario Peter Aiello III and his wife, Stephanie Golightly, of West Palm Beach and Rick E. Aiello and his wife, Christine, of Berryville, VA; eight grandchildren, Rosario Peter Aiello IV, Elizabeth Marion Aiello, Ellie Jo Aiello, Emmie Jo Aiello, Dusty Joe Aiello, Tucker Joe Aiello, Maximo Joe Aiello, and Luigi Joe Aiello; and a sister, Bev Smith of Louisville, KY. She was a devoted grandmother to her 8 grandchildren. She loved to go to Walt Disney World and tried to take her children and grandchildren as often as possible. People knew her as an amazing mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed. Services will be held at a later date in Florida with a ceremony beside her late husband in Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary