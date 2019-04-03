Home

Virginia BRIGHT
Virginia BRIGHT

Virginia BRIGHT Obituary
BRIGHT, Virginia It is with great sadness that the family of Virginia Bright announces her passing on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 92. Virginia will be lovingly remembered by her sons Alan and John (Heather), also fondly remembered by six grandchildren Tina, Tonya, Lonnie (Frieda), Kim (Ken), Cameron and Sean and eleven great-grandchildren. Virginia was a thoughtful and caring friend to all who knew her. She will be missed and fondly remembered. A Funeral Service in memory of Virginia will be held April 20, 2019 at 12:00PM, at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 3, 2019
