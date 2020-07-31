Dennison, Virginia Jackson

August 7, 1931 - July 24, 2020

Virginia Marie Jackson Dennison née Touchet of Lake Worth, FL died at a Delray Beach Hospice after a brief illness. Virginia was born in the Bronx, New York City, the daughter of Theresa Capezza (1906-1986) of Italian immigrants and Charles Francis Touchet (1905-1963) of French Canadian and Jewish descent. Virginia and her brother Frank grew up in Brighton Beach, NY. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School where she was a baton twirler. Virginia worked as an executive secretary in Manhattan and then as a realtor when she moved to Florida.

Virginia was fortunate to have two loving husbands. She married her first husband, Donald Hoffman Jackson (1924-2000) in 1963 and her second husband, Joseph P. "Denny" Dennison (1911-1992) in 1986. With Denny Virginia enjoyed an active and engaged life in the Willow Bend community.

During her last years, Virginia lived at the Finnish-American Village in Lake Worth where she was voted most artistic. Always popular among her fellow residents, Virginia was frequently seen smiling with a flower in her hair that was always arranged stylishly. She was known as generous and upbeat, always sharing with friends whenever gift boxes arrived.

Virginia is survived by her half-sister Carol Touchet of Vancouver, WA and three other half-siblings, stepson Paul Dennison and his wife Gail, sister-in-law Edith Jackson Talbert of Pittsfield, MA, her longest and dearest best friend Ellen DJerassi of New York City, as well as loving nieces, nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Francis Henry Touchet (1927-1994) of New York City and both of her husbands.

In honor of her memory, donations can be made to the Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County.



