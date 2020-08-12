Pahlman, Virginia M.

Virginia M. Pahlman, 82, a resident of Royal Palm Beach, FL, passed away on August 7, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL after a short battle with Covid-19 and Pneumonia.

Born in Philadelphia, PA to George and Virginia Saha, she was raised in Runnemede, NJ, with her 3 sisters and 1 brother [Diana, Claudia, Alexandria and Anthony]. She married Frank Lappin and gave birth to her first son Michael. She remarried to Gerald Spaulding and had 3 children, Donna, Mark and Scott Spaulding. Upon the death of Gerald Spaulding, she married Laurence Pahlman, and remained married for 30 years, until his death in 2014.

Virginia moved to Florida in 2014 and lived with her youngest son Scott. She was very happy living in South Florida and absolutely loved her home with a view, beautiful flowers and wildlife. Virginia life's interests included gardening, painting and was an excellent cook. Although retired for some time, she worked in Real Estate, was a manager in a doctor's office, and worked in various other clerical positions. In her death she requested nothing other than being back with her husband.

She is survived by her siblings, Diana Albert, Claudia Toone, Alexandria Maple, and Tony Saha, her children Michael Lappin, Donna, Mark and Scott Spaulding, and grandchildren Marissa, Alex and Noah.



