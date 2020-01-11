|
|
Thomas, Virginia
With her loving family by her side, Virginia Sullivan Thomas danced into heaven on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 92, joyously reuniting with husband, Fred, numerous relatives, and many wonderful friends she dearly missed.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 15, 1927 to Adrian and Aimee Sullivan, Virginia came to Lantana as a young child when her widowed mother married Paul Dunbar, owner of Ye Tower Restaurant. Virginia began dancing at age 3 and continued her studies with Grace Thomas in Lake Worth, who would later become her mother-in-law. Virginia, known as Jinny by many, met her future husband, Fred, through the dance studio. She and Fred graduated from Lake Worth High School, and were married on June 13, 1948.
Virginia's education took her to New York where she studied with many dance masters, and honed her teaching skills while working with Grace Thomas, eventually taking on ownership of the studio. "Miss V" as she was affectionately called by many students, trained and mentored thousands of young dancers, many whom worked professionally and, following in her footsteps, became exceptional dance teachers across the country. She was a life member of Dance Masters of America, Parliamentarian of Florida Dance Masters, served on Palm Beach County Cultural Council Professional Artists Committee, was named a Cultural Jewel of Lake Worth, was a Certified Judge through National Dance Council of America, Member and Secretary of Palm Beach Ballet Society, and received a NAARP grant to provide dance to underserved youth in Lake Worth. She served on the developmental committee for Palm Beach County School of the Arts. Virginia remained an integral part of the dance studio when her daughters, Tami and Teri, took over ownership in 1986.
Virginia and Fred taught Cotillion and Jr. Assembly to local youth, providing an appreciation of social dance and etiquette.
Virginia loved her local community, and was committed to making a difference. She served as President of the Lake Worth High School Alumni Foundation, and was President of PEO, Chapter DW (Atlantis) and a member since 1973. She and her husband, Fred, were well respected members of the Palm Beach Sailing Club, and spent many summers together cruising the Abaco's on their boat, "Jin" & Thomas.
Virginia loved a full social calendar; always looking forward to the next 'event.' She was a faithful and loyal servant of the Catholic Church.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Fred "Buddy" Thomas. She is survived by her children, Tami (Richard) Valentine, Todd (Patti) Thomas, Teri (Brent) Szember, grandchildren Kristin Thomas, Heather Thomas (Chris) Caudill, Stephen Thomas, Jessica Perkins, Andrea Szember, cousin Lorraine Saunders, and her dear friend, John Adair. She will be missed by her many friends, and her dance family who loved her unconditionally. The family would like to thank the staff at Vi at Lakeside Village for their love and care.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 4:00PM to 6:30PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, Lake Worth. A funeral mass will take place Tuesday, January 14, 10:00AM – Holy Name Catholic Church, West Palm Beach, with Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Atlantis Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made in Virginia's honor to Lake Worth High School Alumni Foundation, 1701 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth, FL 33460 or PEO Chapter DW, c/o Joan McGirt, 6868 Bayshore Drive, Lantana, FL 33462.
Gone but never forgotten. A mom to many, a legacy that will never die. We love you, Mom!
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020