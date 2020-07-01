1/1
Vivian Leonora Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackson, Vivian Leonora
Vivian Leonora Jackson, 86, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00AM Monday, July 6, at Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach. Viewing is 5:00PM to 7:00PM Sunday at Shuler's. Services are entrusted to TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). She had lived in New York before moving to West Palm Beach. She was a CNA and a master seamstress, making uniforms and wedding gowns, and upholstering furniture. Survivors include her son, Davis Carlton Sprott; daughter, Diana Carol (Gary) Jackson Moore; sister, Elsa Jackson; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shuler's Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shuler's Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shuler's Memorial Chapel
5301 N. Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 882-4255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved