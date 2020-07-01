Jackson, Vivian Leonora

Vivian Leonora Jackson, 86, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00AM Monday, July 6, at Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach. Viewing is 5:00PM to 7:00PM Sunday at Shuler's. Services are entrusted to TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). She had lived in New York before moving to West Palm Beach. She was a CNA and a master seamstress, making uniforms and wedding gowns, and upholstering furniture. Survivors include her son, Davis Carlton Sprott; daughter, Diana Carol (Gary) Jackson Moore; sister, Elsa Jackson; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



