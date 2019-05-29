The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian PROPHITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian PROPHITT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vivian PROPHITT Obituary
PROPHITT, Vivian Vivian Prophitt, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on May 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Donald Prophitt of 65 years; her daughter, and four grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, and parents Albury and Alma Wells. Visitation will be held at Aycock Funeral Home, Jupiter, on Saturday, June 1, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. A Service will be held in the funeral home from 1:00PM to 1:30PM. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta. To view a full obituary and offer condolences go to (www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now