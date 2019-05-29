|
PROPHITT, Vivian Vivian Prophitt, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on May 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Donald Prophitt of 65 years; her daughter, and four grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, and parents Albury and Alma Wells. Visitation will be held at Aycock Funeral Home, Jupiter, on Saturday, June 1, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. A Service will be held in the funeral home from 1:00PM to 1:30PM. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta. To view a full obituary and offer condolences go to (www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 29, 2019