LACASSE, Vivian Veronica Vivian Veronica "Viv" LaCasse, age 94, of Jupiter, passed away peacefully at Assisted Living of Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2019, under Hospice Care. She was born in Whitehall, NY and grew up in Fair Haven, VT. She met Bob, her beloved husband of 68 years, in 1948 and they married in October, 1949. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1942 until 1963, when he retired and moved his family from Massachusetts to Jupiter, FL. Vivian was a homemaker in the 1960's who enjoyed bowling in several leagues and playing cards with friends and neighbors on weekends. She went to work for the Jupiter Courier Highlights in the 1970's for several years. Vivian is survived by her daughter Charlene Peters (Jim), her son Michael LaCasse (Deanna), three grandchildren, Michael Bader, Courtney Trace, Alexandra LaCasse and three great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Tequesta at 10:30AM. A light luncheon will follow at The Corner Cafe in Tequesta for family and friends to Celebrate her Life. Donations in her name to would be appreciated.