Moses, Vonceia Denise
There was a conversation that took place early in the morning, we don't know what time or what was said, but on Thursday, February 20, 2020 God spoke to Vonceia Denise Moses and transitioned her home to rest from the labor of this life.
Vonceia Denise Moses was born in West Palm Beach, FL on March 13, 1957 to Barbara Hunt. Her stepfather, Stokes Revere Hunt, who preceded her in death, helped raise and provided for her most of her life. Her brother, Master Sgt. Eric Eugene Moses preceded her in death.
Vonceia, who was affectionately known as "Vonnie" by everyone, grew up in West Palm Beach and attended Roosevelt Junior High and Twin Lakes High. During her time at Twin Lakes High she was an active member of the marching band playing the alto saxophone. In 1973 her parents moved to Boynton Beach where she would finish her schooling and graduate from Lake Worth High School class of 1975. Vonnie's nature was one of help and service. She was always offering to assist wherever there was a need. She had a heart bigger than life itself.
She leaves to cherish her life memories three beautiful children, Tresjuan A. (Jasmine) Moses, Jo A. (Mitchell) Howard of Atlanta, GA and Barbara A. Moses; seven grandchildren, Nahla Moses, Samaria Tate, Jeremiah Howard, Ja'Nyah Howard, Brooklyn Moses, Shantasia Williams and Phoenix Moses; her mother who loved her beyond measure, Barbara Hunt; two brothers, Derek A. (Cathy) Moses, Sr., Stokes R. (Qushanta) Hunt, Jr.; sister, Cynthia M. (Michael) Wilson; four nephews, six nieces, six grand-nephews, five grand-nieces; Godson, Ryan Aiken, special cousin, Michael B. Moses; and a host of sorrowing cousins, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 10:00AM Viewing, 11:00AM Service at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 221 NW 8th Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 (561) 732-0154.
Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL 33462 (561) 533-5256 is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020