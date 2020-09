Or Copy this URL to Share

Wade Randall Arthur

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother and Friend, went home to be with the Lord on March 28th 2020. Born 12-18-60. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday Oct. 3rd at 11:00 AM at Palm Springs Baptist Church.



