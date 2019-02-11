GROWNEY, Wallace James Wallace James Growney passed away on February 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He is survived by his wife and four children. Wallace was born on October 30, 1939 in Easton, PA, the only son of Wallace J. Growney, Sr. and Gladys (Sublett Motley) Growney. Wallace was a 1957 graduate of Frankford High School in northeast Philadelphia. Wallace later attended Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA where he received a B.S. degree in Physics in 1961 and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma. During his career, he was professor of mathematics and management sciences at Susquehanna University, where he was an innovator in computer science and information systems; visiting scholar at Harvard; and a consultant for technology firms nationwide. Wallace is survived by his wife of 37 years, Andrea Elizabeth Schwedersky. He is also survived by his four children- Kristen (Yamamoto) of San Francisco, CA, Todd of Silver Spring, MD, Eric of Takoma Park, MD, and Diann (Harrity) of Clifton, VA. He has eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wallace's memory to Susquehanna University, (www.susqu.edu) or to ( ). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary