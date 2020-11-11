

Wallace Waldon peacefully passed away on October 30, 2020 at his home in West Palm Beach. Born in Brooklyn, he grew up in Paterson, NJ, and studied dramatic arts at NYU in Manhattan where he developed a love of Theater.

Wallace decided to go on the Stage, joined the Allenberry Players and later the Washington Square Players where he performed his craft in New York City productions of Shakespeare. After several years he left the Theater for a career in business, joined the Howard Johnson Company and rose to the position of Vice-President of Corporate Real Estate Development.

After retiring Wallace and his beloved wife, Jeanine, traveled extensively in Europe and enjoyed frequent cruises in the Caribbean and the Atlantic where he never complained about wearing a tuxedo.

With a lifelong passion for reading, Wallace was a member of the Palm Beach Literary Society and a tireless volunteer for Bookfest, Sunfest, and many other community organizations.

Summers meant Baseball and watching and cheering for his New York Yankees.

Wallace enjoyed a full and well-lived life and leaves behind a family who will honor and cherish his memory. He is survived by his wife, Jeanine Heidtman Waldon; children, Dana and Russell; grandchildren, Ben, Dylan, Alex, and Emma; a sister, Natalie; and his niece, Jenna. He was a great husband, father, Poppy (grandfather), and friend to many. He will live in our memory forever.

Celebration of Life to be 11:00AM Saturday, November 14, at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1300 S. Olive, West Palm Beach. CDC guidelines including masks will be observed.



