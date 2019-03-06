Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter HIERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter A. HIERS


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter A. HIERS Obituary
HIERS, Walter Walter "Walt" A. Hiers passed away on February 15, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born July 1, 1936. He is predeceased by his parents, William A. Hiers and Barbara Inez Hiers, and sister Mary B. Hiers. Walter is survived by his nephew Samuel Lyle Nichols and his wife and son, Aneta Nichols and Samuel Nichols, Jr., and his niece Sharon P. Elkins and her husband, Ted Elkins. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.