HIERS, Walter Walter "Walt" A. Hiers passed away on February 15, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born July 1, 1936. He is predeceased by his parents, William A. Hiers and Barbara Inez Hiers, and sister Mary B. Hiers. Walter is survived by his nephew Samuel Lyle Nichols and his wife and son, Aneta Nichols and Samuel Nichols, Jr., and his niece Sharon P. Elkins and her husband, Ted Elkins. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 6, 2019