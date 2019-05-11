JENKINS, Walter E. Walter E. Jenkins, 70, beloved husband of Christine Jenkins, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 4, 2019. Walt was born in West Palm Beach, FL. He graduated from Forest Hill High School and FAU School of Business. Walt and Chris married in 1968 and lived in Florida all but four years while in the Air Force. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Martin County Sportsmen's Association. Walt owned and operated Acme Lighting Distributors and Nite Lites in Jupiter, FL for many years. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving man who always looked out for others and loved his family above all else. Walt is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine Jenkins; daughter Laura Sanborn; beloved grandchildren Natalie, Chelsey, and James Sanborn; brothers Ed, Bo, and Danny Jenkins; two sisters-inlaw Charlotte Hilker and Coni Payne (Mike); brother-in-law, Danny Hilker; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter, FL 33458. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . For online condolences, please visit (http://www.TaylorandModeen.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 11 to May 12, 2019