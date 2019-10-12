|
|
Foran, Walter F.
Walter F. Foran, a Korean War Veteran, 85, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019.
Walter was born into a loving Irish family in Hartford, CT. His parents, Michael F. Foran and Catherine McMahon, and three siblings Patricia, Jack, and Richard preceded him in death.
Married to Marjorie Moore for 62 wonderful years. Blessed with four children and their spouses - John and Julie, Michael and Anca, Maureen and Garry, and Patrick and Julie – and twelve grandchildren - Megan, Matthew, Mackenzie, Walter, Ethan, Michela, William, Mary, Madison, Elliot, Jacob and Georgianna (Gigi) – ages 31 to 5 years old. Walter was a true example of love for family and the Lord.
Walter and Marge moved to Tequesta in 1973. They worked closely together as restaurant owners and then realtors. Walter was a realtor of impeccable character.
He was an active member of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Tequesta, always ready to help anyone in need and put others ahead of himself. A cornerstone of the community, he was active in the Knights of Columbus, , American Legion, Elks, and TCC.
He was a great storyteller and brightened many events with his Irish wit. He enjoyed golf and travel, whether it be a cruise with friends, a trip to the Holy Land with his church, or driving to see the many family and friends around the country.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Prader-Willi research, on behalf of his grandson Jacob, would be appreciated. (PWSAUSA.org)
Viewing: Wed., Oct. 16, 5PM-8PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home in Jupiter.
Burial Mass: Thurs., Oct. 17, 10:30AM at St Jude's in Tequesta.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019