Flanagan, WalterWalter B. Flanagan, age 88, passed away on June 6, 2020, following a fall at home in North Palm Beach. He was born to May and Walter Flanagan at the Jersey Shore where he lived until joining the Air Force. He served 4 years before going to the Academy of Aeronautics in New York where he met and married his wife of 62 years, Ruth MacHardy Flanagan. Following which, he was employed at G.E., Ohio and Kaman Helicopter in Connecticut. In 1970, he and his family, his wife Ruth, daughter Laurie and son Timothy returned to the Jersey Shore where he operated a business until he retired to enjoy flying over Central Jersey and Pennsylvania.He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Laurie of North Palm Beach, four grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and son Timothy, West Palm Beach. Also survived by his brothers Michael (Kathy) of New Jersey, Richard and wife Nancy of Hiltonhead Island, and his sister Patricia Shebell (Thomas) of West Palm Beach. A Celebration of Life will be planned in New Jersey at a later date.