BEDNAREK, Walter J. Walter J. Bednarek, age 86, of Jupiter, Florida, formerly of Lake Worth, and originally New Jersey, passed away on April 27, 2019. Walter was an amazing man and was deeply devoted to his family and friends. He had a passion for cars, especially convertibles. Additionally, he enjoyed singing and dancing, particularly Frank Sinatra, and he called himself, "The Rumba King." Walter was kind, loving and considerate to everyone he met. His friends and family enjoyed his witty humor, singing, and dancing. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Walter served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Furthermore, he worked in the oil industry, becoming owner and President of Sea Breeze Fuel Inc. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his adoring wife Joan of 64 years; sons James "Jimmy" and Brian; daughters-in-law Diane and Stephanie; daughter Mary Walters "DeeDee"; sister Anna Marie Cook and brother-in-law Charles Cook; sister-in-law Leona Mahallati and brother-in-law Dr. Sal Mahallati; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church, 1701 Indian Creek Pkwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12 Noon, followed by an interment at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449 at 2:45PM. In lieu of flowers the family is asking to please make a donation towards Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019