Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Tropical Farms Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Tropical Farms Baptist Church
1555 SW Kanner Highway
Stuart,, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter L. CUNNINGHAM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter L. CUNNINGHAM Obituary
CUNNINGHAM, Walter L. Walter L. "W.L." Cunningham, 95, of Stuart, FL, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. W.L., a native Floridian from Ellenton, FL, passed with his wife Jackie by his side. After retiring as General Manager of Everglades Farm Equipment W.L. split time between Florida and Cody, WY where he enjoyed playing golf and fishing with new friends later doing the same in Franklin, NC. Late in life he settled in his current home in Stuart, FL. Walter served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jackie Cunningham, his three sons Leon Cunningham, and his wife Donna of Loxahatchee, FL, Raymond Cunningham of Quitman, GA and Doyle Cunningham of Belle Glade, FL; his six grandchildren Marshall, Mark, Nikki, Lara, Barbee and Geana and his four great-grandchildren Jaelyn, Alani, Mackenzie and Conner. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:00AM with an 11:00AM Service to be held at Tropical Farms Baptist Church, 1555 SW Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL 34997 with Pastor Bill Snyder officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made at www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now