CUNNINGHAM, Walter L. Walter L. "W.L." Cunningham, 95, of Stuart, FL, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. W.L., a native Floridian from Ellenton, FL, passed with his wife Jackie by his side. After retiring as General Manager of Everglades Farm Equipment W.L. split time between Florida and Cody, WY where he enjoyed playing golf and fishing with new friends later doing the same in Franklin, NC. Late in life he settled in his current home in Stuart, FL. Walter served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jackie Cunningham, his three sons Leon Cunningham, and his wife Donna of Loxahatchee, FL, Raymond Cunningham of Quitman, GA and Doyle Cunningham of Belle Glade, FL; his six grandchildren Marshall, Mark, Nikki, Lara, Barbee and Geana and his four great-grandchildren Jaelyn, Alani, Mackenzie and Conner. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:00AM with an 11:00AM Service to be held at Tropical Farms Baptist Church, 1555 SW Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL 34997 with Pastor Bill Snyder officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory.