Obituary Condolences Flowers MATTHEWS, Warren H. Warren H. "Butch" Matthews, 82, passed away peacefully at home in Jupiter on January 27, 2019, from cancer. Butch is survived by his beloved wife Joan of 24 years; his daughter Laurie Frampton, husband Jon and granddaughters Emma and Beth; his daughter Melissa Shaw, husband Alan and grandchildren Katelyn and Jackson; his daughter Annie Matthews; the mother of his daughters Louann Collins Matthews; and his nephews Tommy and Tim Tolson. He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Louis Matthews and sister, Nancy Tolson. Born in Dallas, Texas, Butch was a proud graduate from SMU in 1958. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and served as Cheerleader for the Mustangs. He graduated with a degree in Finance. Butch joined the Marine Corp and was stationed in Quantico, VA and Pensacola where he trained as a pilot. After the Marine Corps, Butch went on to work for EF Hutton & Co. where he earned the recognition of Top Producer in wholesaling for Putnam and AIM Mutual Funds. Butch had a larger than life personality. He was a cheerleader to so many he always had an encouraging word and was best friend to all. Butch and Joan traversed the Caribbean aboard their boat the Magen Mac, spending many a day in the beautiful Islands. Butch was known for his positive outlook on life and will long be remembered for his love of life, the islands, reggae music, an ice-cold beer, his loving family and the love for his loyal dog Lucy. "Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of earth and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings; Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun-spit clouds, --and done a hundred things you have not dreamed of -- Wheeled and soared and swung high in the sunlit silence. Hovering there, I've chased the shouting wind along, and flung my eager craft through footless halls of airUp, up the long, delirious, burning blue I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace where never lark or even eagle flew. And, while with silent lifting mind, I've trod the high untrespassed sanctity of space, put out my hand and touched the face of God. A private memorial service was held in Jupiter where immediate family and friends lauded him. Donations in his memory may be made to CrossPointe Church, 125 Pennock Ln, Jupiter FL 33458. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries