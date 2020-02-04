|
|
Cohen, Wayne Alan
Wayne Alan Cohen, 66, died January 18, 2020, at his home in Delray Beach, FL. He was born March 21, 1953, in Philadelphia, where his parents, Lorraine (Andisman) and Herbert Cohen, owned a store. The family would later move to Atlantic City, where Wayne graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1971, three years after losing his beloved mother. At 19, he began what would be a long and successful career with IBM, and also became a big brother to his sister, Lynda. His father would give Alan — as he was known to his immediate family — his integrity, his strong sense of loyalty, his stubbornness and his inability to tolerate bull. Wayne's brilliant mind gave him success in business along with a wicked sense of humor that was honed from hours spent listening to old comedy records. It continued in the email age, with regular funny stories forwarded to his large list of friends. Wayne was a lifelong bachelor, but found family in his friends. He never forgot a birthday or anniversary, and there were always specially picked surprises for those he cared about on the holidays. One of his favorite things was to share a meal with his buddies. In that tradition, a luncheon will be held at a future date to celebrate with those in the Palm Beach County area. He is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister and his favorite kid and only nephew, Brady Daniel Welsh. A graveside service is planned for 11:00AM February 7, at the Emeth Shalom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Arrangements by the George Wimberg Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended to the family at (ghwimberg.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020