MINER, Wayne Judson Wayne Miner, age 72, a lifelong resident of Belle Glade, FL and beloved volunteer coach at Glades Day School for decades, passed away March 16, 2019, at his home in Belle Glade. Coach Miner was born October 28, 1946, in West Palm Beach, FL to Frances Martha Vinson and Gurney Judson Almond. Throughout his life, Wayne was devoted to his community, both in public service and volunteerism, with a heavy emphasis on inspiring young athletes to be the best that they could be. Following his retirement from a distinguished career with the U.S. Postal Service, Wayne was able to really expand his contributions to Glades Day School, which over the years included stints as Strength Training Coach, Junior Varsity Football Coach, Assistant Baseball Coach, Play-by-Play Announcer for football games, member of the field maintenance crew, substitute teacher, and Motivator-in-Chief. Coach Miner had a powerful, positive impact on hundreds of youngsters that passed through Glades Day School over the last thirty years. Upon hearing of Coach Miner's passing, a former star pitcher said, "He was always there for me and helped me a lot". From a member of the 1995 State Champion Football team, "Coach Miner was the biggest encourager on the planet! He saw more in kids than they often saw in themselves and he told them so. He forever impacted my life for the better." From an appreciative parent, "Coach was a great mentor to so many of our community." In his younger years, Wayne was an active and proud member of the Belle Glade Police Department Auxiliary. He also served Palm Beach State College as part of the Security Team at the Glades Campus. For the last several years of his life, Wayne provided a pro bono consulting service from his headquarters at Cavinee's Paint & Body Shop in Belle Glade, where he would advise his many, many friends on a wide range of issues, from significant to trivial. William Schoenfeld, a frequent attendee of Mr. Miner's seminars, contends these sessions provided him with "the equivalent of an advanced degree" in many fields. Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Gurney Judson Almond. He is survived by his mother, Frances Martha Vinson, two sisters, Sally May of Jensen Beach, FL and Laura Lee of Belle Glade, and two brothers, Ray Miner of Jensen Beach, FL and Tim Miner of Belle Glade, and Bryan Christopher Story of Chipley, FL, who was like a son to Wayne. A Memorial Program will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1:00PM in the Glades Day School Gymnasium, which will be led by Paul Allen, Byron Walker, Jr. and Mike Underwood. Those considering a remembrance are encouraged to consider Glades Day School, 400 Gator Blvd, Belle Glade, FL 33430. Arrangements have been entrusted to Glades Funeral Chapel in Belle Glade, FL. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary