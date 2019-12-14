|
|
Pylman, Wendy Michelle
July 04, 1976
November 27, 2019
Wendy Michelle Pylman, 43, of Charlotte, NC was born on the Bicentennial Fourth of July, 1976 in Charlotte, and went to Heaven November 27, 2019 from Port St. Lucie, FL. She was raised in Lake Worth, FL and moved back to Charlotte, NC in 2006.
Wendy graduated from Santaluces Community High School in 1994, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, the swim team, and various other organizations. In 1998, she graduated from Stetson University, Deland, FL as the Outstanding Finance Major in the School of Business Administration. Wendy raised money for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society by completing 5 full and 7 half marathons. She cherished her friends, her family (especially her Grandpa Linderson), and her cats, Jake and Winston. Wendy loved spending time in the North Carolina mountains, traveling through Europe, and attending live musical theater. She hated to sweat.
Wendy leaves behind her mother (and kindred spirit) Donna Lee Linderson, her brother Scott Michael Pylman, her maternal grandfather Carl A. Linderson, Jr. and paternal grandmother Helen S. Pylman. She is loved and will be missed by her aunts and uncles: Wendy Linderson Graff (Todd) and Karen Linderson Penney (Bill); her cousins Sammie Penney, Lindsay Penney Burcham (Jason), Carl Penney, Sarah Graff and Zachary Graff. She also leaves behind many "Pylman" aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Charlotte, NC and Grand Rapids, MI areas.
Friends are invited to wear red, white, and blue and share in a Celebration of Wendy's Life at 10:00AM, January 11, 2020 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, Lake Worth, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019