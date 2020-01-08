|
|
Pylman, Wendy Michelle
Wendy Michelle Pylman, 43, of Charlotte, NC, was born on the Bicentennial Fourth of July, 1976 in Charlotte, and went to Heaven November 27, 2019 from Port St. Lucie, FL. She was raised in Lake Worth, FL and moved back to Charlotte in 2006.
Wendy leaves behind many that love her and will miss her. Especially her mother Donna Lee Linderson, her brother Scott Michael Pylman, her maternal grandfather Carl A. Linderson, Jr. and paternal grandmother Helen S. Pylman.
Friends are invited to wear red, white, and blue and share in a Celebration of Wendy's Life at 10:00AM, January 11, 2020 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, Lake Worth, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020