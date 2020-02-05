|
Rothstein, Wendy
On Monday, February 3, 2020, Wendy Kay Rothstein, loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 71. Wendy was born on July 16, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts. Wendy is survived by her children John Rothstein, Lori Masterson, David Rothstein, son-in-law Brendan Masterson, daughter-in-law Nancy Rothstein, and friend and ex-husband Paul Rothstein. She is also survived by her granddaughters Julia and Maddy Rothstein. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin "Papa" Silverman and Pauline "Pama" Silverman.
Wendy will be remembered as having a passion for family, friends, and her pets. She was a fun-loving, generous person who left a lasting impression on everyone in her life and was always ready to help in any possible way when someone she knew was in need. Her kindness and compassion were contagious, and part of what defined her.
A Celebration of her Life will be held from 3:00PM to 8:00PM Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home, 5233 Glenville Drive, Boynton Beach, Florida. Everyone is welcome to come share stories of how Wendy touched their lives.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to RU4ME Pet Rescue, a local animal rescue group dear to her heart, helping find fur-ever homes for homeless cats and dogs. Donations can be made, and additional information can be found, at ru4mepetrescue.rescuegroups.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020