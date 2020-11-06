1/
Wesley Carol Walston
Wesley Carol Walston
West Palm Beach - Wesley Carol: Walston the honorable gentleman a Marylander, a father, a Veteran Marine of World War 2, one of the people, born in the womb the fourth day of October one thousand nine hundred twenty seven, of ancestors, died on the twenty ninth day of October in the year of our lord two thousand twenty and the independence of 'The United States of America' the two hundredth forty fourth.
We the surviving heirs; Wayne Thomas: Walston and Leslie Carol: Walston praise the Almighty with joyfulness and gladness for all things, and give glory to God, for the remembrance of our father. Let everything that have breath praise the lord. Praise ye the Lord.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
