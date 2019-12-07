|
|
Brown, Wesley Mitchell
Wesley Mitchell Brown died November 25, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital where he was born 61 years ago. He spent most of his life in West Palm Beach, graduating from Twin Lakes High School. Wes was a kind and gentle person whose family was most important to him. He was an excellent nature photographer. His photos of birds were especially prized. His father, Leonard Cason Brown and brother, Beau, preceded him in death. His survivors include his mother, Nancy, his brother, Cason, his sister, Melissa (Mark Snow), his aunts, Blanche Hawk of Pahokee and Betty Nanninga of Savannah, and many much loved cousins.
A Celebration of his Life will occur at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019