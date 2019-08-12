|
Smith, Wesley
On August 9, 2019 at 10:34PM, Wesley Smith, 94, passed away.
First of three sons born to Wilbur and Luella Smith, in Syracuse, NY in 1924--he was a resident of Delray Beach and then Boynton Beach from 1957 and loved every minute of it.
He served his country willingly during World War II, stationed in Texas where he learned to love warm weather and later in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska.
He was a integral part of this community and served as Commander of the VFW Post 4141 of Delray Beach.
He also was a member of the Shriners and Masons.
His presence was felt throughout Palm Beach County when he owned and operated Pizzios Restaurant (later "WESLEY'S) on Federal Hwy until it burned in 1961; and later as a salesman criss-crossing the county servicing automobiles and selling sound equipment.
He was a known entertainer, telling stories and singing and guitar playing country music up until the last two years of his life.
Wesley was a friend to everyone he met, and fathered four surviving children with his wife Elizabeth Abington Smith: Lyndon, Leann, Gregory and Leslie. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. His youngest brother, Leland Smith, also became a member of this community in 1970.
He loved the sun and water—diving and sailing as a licensed Captain. He had a big smile, lived life to the fullest and any who knew him will feel the loss.
Services to be held Wednesday, August 14, 10:30AM Visitation, 11:30AM Service, 12:30PM Motorcade to South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019