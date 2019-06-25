Home

Wilbur G. Brown


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilbur G. Brown Obituary
Brown, Wilbur G.
Wilbur G. Brown, age 97, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on June 24, 2019. He was born in Fort Lee, NJ on September 9, 1921. Bill was a proud Veteran of World War II.
Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia, daughters Barbara Bertolino (Paul), Joanne Collins and Nancy Grasso (Jesse). He is also survived by step-daughters Susan Buonasera and Patricia Haar (David). Pop will be greatly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to join the family on Thursday, June 27 at 10:00AM for visitation at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home in Jupiter. A service will be held at 11:30AM followed by internment at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Bill's name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 25 to June 26, 2019
