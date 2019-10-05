|
|
Fleurant, Wilfred
Wilfred "Wil" Fleurant, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on September 29, 2019 at the age of 84. Wil is survived by his wife Mary Rose, seven children, and fifteen grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and then from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a prayer service at 7:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00PM at St. Jude Catholic Church, 204 US-1, Tequesta, FL 33469. A second visitation will be held in Somerset, NJ at the Gleason Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM with interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church (https://stjudecatholicchurch.net) or to (https://stjude.org). For online condolences, please visit (https:www.TaylorandModeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019