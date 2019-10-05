Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Fleurant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Fleurant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfred Fleurant Obituary
Fleurant, Wilfred
Wilfred "Wil" Fleurant, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on September 29, 2019 at the age of 84. Wil is survived by his wife Mary Rose, seven children, and fifteen grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and then from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a prayer service at 7:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00PM at St. Jude Catholic Church, 204 US-1, Tequesta, FL 33469. A second visitation will be held in Somerset, NJ at the Gleason Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM with interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church (https://stjudecatholicchurch.net) or to (https://stjude.org). For online condolences, please visit (https:www.TaylorandModeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now