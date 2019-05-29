WOODRING, Willard Charles Dr. Willard Charles "Chip" Woodring, age 76, passed away May 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born November 25, 1942 in Hazleton, PA to Charles and Martha Emmert Woodring. He graduated from Hazelton High School in 1960. Willard is survived by his wife of 53 years Lane Hartley Woodring; son Jesse Michael Woodring (Danielle); and grandson Cameron Charles Woodring. He will be lovingly remembered by niece Jennifer Hall and sister-in-law JoAnn Hall, and many cousins and lifelong friends. After high school, Chip attended Marshall University, in Huntington, WV, on a golf scholarship. He led Marshall to the 1962 Mid American Conference Championship in 1962. Chip won many golf tournaments in Pennsylvania and other states during his summer breaks from college. Over the next 25 years, he won seven club championships at several clubs in Pennsylvania and Florida. Chip graduated from Marshall University in 1965, and moved to Melbourne, FL to begin his teaching career in Physical Education and Physical Science at Eau Gallie High School. There he met his future wife, Lane Hartley, and they were married in September of that year. The desire to earn the necessary credentials to teach at the collegiate level led him to Florida Atlantic University, where he earned his Master's Degree in 1971. Chip earned his Doctor of Arts degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1976. Chip was employed to teach at Palm Beach Atlantic College in January 1975; and remained there for the next 23 years, retiring in 1999. While there, Dr. Chip developed the Physical Education curriculum program, which received state certification. This allowed him the opportunity to prepare future Physical Education teachers and coaches, thereby fulfilling his dream. His legacy will forever live on in the lives of those he touched through education. Dr. Chip Woodring was a loving, caring, and compassionate man; a wonderful husband and father; a true friend to all who knew him and he will be missed. Funeral Services were held May 21, 20109 at the First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach, FL, led by Pastor Lucky Arnold. Reception followed in the church Fellowship Hall prepared by the Women of the Church. Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home is in charge of cremation; and his remains will be scattered at the beach and the campus of his beloved Marshall University. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 29, 2019