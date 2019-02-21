NOBLE, Willfred Jack It is with great sadness that we say farewell to Willfred Jack Noble, born January 12, 1946, and passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Helen Noble (Anderson), and his beloved sister Esther Clarot. Jack is survived by his brother Jerry Noble of Grants Pass, Oregon, sister Carolyn Christensen of Selma, California, his closest friend Mark Martel of West Palm Beach and seven nieces and nephews. Jack's early life was spent working on his parent's dairy in Tulare. The time he spent on the dairy was a rich source for many of Jack's sermons and stories--a life he appreciated but was foundational to his journey into a world beyond farm and family and established his quest of service and dedication to humanity. After high school Jack began his service to Christ by attending Southern California College (now Vanguard University), an Assemblies of God college. During Jack's time at college, he began attending St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. He was motivated by the lead pastor and was dedicated into the Presbyterian Church. Jack formalized his service by attending Pittsburgh Theological Seminary receiving his Masters of Divinity. Jack's first service as a pastor was at Hope United Presbyterian Church in Plainfield, Indiana. This was followed by Calvary Presbyterian Church in Alexandria, Virginia; Canyon Creek Presbyterian in Richardson, Texas; First Presbyterian Church, Pompano Beach, Florida; First Presbyterian Tequesta, Florida and his final earthly assignment at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach Florida. In lieu of flowers donate to the Jack Noble Memorial Fund at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. Memorial Service will be held at Lakeside Presbyterian Church at 11:00AM Saturday, February 23.K Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary