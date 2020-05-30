William A. Basaraba
1940 - 2020
Basaraba, William A.
Our beloved William Adam Basaraba, 79, passed away on May 24, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, FL. "Bill" was born to Anna and Stephen Basaraba on June 4, 1940 in Chicago, IL. He married "Dori" Dorothy Pantale on April 26, 1975, with whom he raised his daughter Amy and their three children DoriAnn, William and Stanley. Bill and Dori settled in Minooka, IL, where they lived for more than thirty years. Bill retired from Argonne National Laboratory after 42 years of service, and in 2008, Bill and Dori moved to Royal Palm Beach, FL. Bill had a passion for animals, especially dogs, birds and wild mustangs. But above all, Bill had a heart for service, especially in taking care of those he loved. Bill served for four years in the U.S. Navy (1958 - 1962), and he was honorably discharged with the rank of Grade E5. Bill was preceded in death by his mother Anna, father Stephen and sister Victoria. Bill is survived by his wife Dori of Royal Palm Beach, FL; daughter Amy of Chandler, AZ; son Bill (Brittney) of Gilbert, AZ; daughter DoriAnn of Chicago, IL; son Stan of Verona, IL; sister Catherine (Fernando) Acosta of Elmwood Park, IL; grandchildren Elizabeth, Aaron, Adam, Jacob, Aiden and Bennett; niece Corrine (Phil) Buffalo; nephew Stephen (Kara) Acosta; and great-niece Alyssa.
A Memorial Service will be held for Bill on June 6, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Lakeside Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 11347 Okeechobee Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 (tel. 561-557-4739). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill's memory to Big Dog Ranch Rescue or to the Audubon Society.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
