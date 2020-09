Or Copy this URL to Share

William A. Biddinger III, 79, of Lima, OH, formerly of West Palm Beach, passed September 9, 2020. Bill worked at Pratt & Whitney, West Palm Beach and was a self-employed carpenter. Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, OH.

