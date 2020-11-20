William A. "Buddy" De Sarro

William A. "Buddy" De Sarro, a resident of West Palm Beach, passed away due to complications of chronic lung disease November 8, 2020 at the age of 80.

He was born in Hartford, CT on December 8, 1939 to the late William De Sarro and Emma (Nardacchione) De Sarro.

He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Gary De Sarro. Known professionally as Buddy, he was a gifted trumpet player. After serving in the United States Marine Corps he became a deputy sheriff for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department. Buddy's love of music took front and center and he became a well known Dixieland Jazz musician, playing and apprenticing with the greats of New Orleans and forming his own bands over the years. He was known as "Iron Lips" during his New Orleans days. Buddy acted in some films and is a member of the Screen Actors Guild. Later, Buddy worked in security and continued playing his trumpet for many friends and patrons of all the popular establishments around town.

William leaves his best friend and biggest fan of 30 years, Graham F.V. Love. He leaves behind a sister Marcia De Sarro-Witt, husband Ken and two nieces. Grieving his loss are his children; twins who found him much later in life bringing him much pride and joy; his daughter Alissa Marie Noble and his son Michael Alan Walsh. William leaves behind two grandsons Jake Merold and Sean Noble and granddaughter Jane Walsh. There will be no service or memorial but whenever you hear a horn play always remember Buddy.



