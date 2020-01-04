|
Lemer, William A.
On Tuesday December 31, 2019, William A. Lemer "Bill" of Chevy Chase, MD passed away peacefully in his sleep. Beloved husband of Miriam "Mickey" Lemer, devoted father of Eric (Sabrina), Keith (Stephanie) and Jodi Moraru (Eldad); cherished "PopPop" to Alexandra and Vanessa Lemer, Jordyn, Lauren and Austin Lemer and Eli and Talia Moraru, loving brother of Gary Lemer (Mary Ann) and brother-in-law of Wilma and Stuart Bernstein and Suellen and the late Melvyn Estrin and caring uncle to his nieces, nephews and their children. Born in Patterson, NJ on January 24, 1941 to Evelyn and Moe Lemer, Bill was a proud transplanted Washingtonian. He moved to the city the day after he graduated high school to begin college at American University. A successful entrepreneur, Bill started Lemer Advertising (which became one of the largest agencies in Washington, DC), owned a local radio station, launched multiple retail ventures and was also involved in real estate development. Most importantly, Bill will be remembered for his love of life, sense of humor, gentle and kind ways and of course his times spent at the beach with his family and friends. Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 6, 10:30AM at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St, NW (live streaming available at https://www.whctemple.org/worship/streaming) with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Family will be receiving friends and observing Shiva on Monday, January 6, 2020 following services (minyan at 7:00PM) and Tuesday, January 7 at 3:00PM (minyan at 7:00PM) at the residence of Keith and Stephanie Lemer.
As Bill was always a kid at heart, donations can be made to Children's National Hospital Foundation (in honor of William Lemer; attn: Shelby Tudor, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 650, Silver Spring, MD 20910; [email protected]).
Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Rockville, MD.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020