Bible Church Of God
1390 N Seacrest Blvd
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 369-0016
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bible Church of God
1390 North Seacrest Blvd
Boynton Beach, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Bible Church of God
1390 North Seacrest Blvd
Boynton Beach, FL
William Alonzo DAMES Jr.

William Alonzo DAMES Jr. Obituary
DAMES, Jr., William Alonzo William Alonzo Dames, Jr., 26, died unexpectedly Monday, May 6, 2019 in Houston, TX. The son of William A. Dames, Sr. and Joy C. Dames, also survived by two sisters Ashanti Alderman of Royal Palm Beach and Brittney Dames of Boynton Beach; brother Donte Dames; five nieces: Terani Carter, Taryin Carter, Tori Carter, Kyndal Dames and Kehlani Dames; grandparents: Clayton Monroe, Sr. and Edna (Lafrance) Monroe and predeceased Wilmore and Millie (Graham) Dames. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Bible Church of God, 1390 North Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 12:00Noon at the above mentioned church. Bishop Sylvester Banks, Sr.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 16, 2019
