BENTON, William Andrew William Andrew Benton, 86, Ocean Ridge, FL. and Morristown, NJ.y passed away on Feb 14, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL. Bill was born on January 21, 1933 in South Orange, NJ. He attended high school at Blair Academy in Blairstown, NJ. He graduated from Bucknell University in 1958 following two years of service in the Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in California in the bomb disposal unit. While at Bucknell, Bill was a standout wrestler serving as captain of the wrestling team. His accomplishments on the mat during college resulted in his induction into the Bucknell Athletic Hall of Fame and later into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. After graduation, Bill began his career as a member of the New York Stock Exchange until his retirement in 1990. Bill served the town of Madison, NJ as a councilman and was a member of the board of the Madison YMCA. He continued his service in Florida as a supporter of Bethesda Hospital and the Palm Beach Habilitation Center. Bill was well-known for the size and strength of his hands which he used both to rip Manhattan phone books in half and to make beautiful jewelry and stained glass creations that graced his home and the homes of family and friends. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his loved ones. Bill was preceded in death in 2014 by his beloved wife Marilee (Lee) Fuller Benton after 59 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his parents Thomas Henry and Mary Zimmerman Benton, His brother Clark, and his sister Elnora. He is survived by his children: Jeff and Wendy Benton of Madison, NJ; Karen and Tom Crawley of Sea Girt, NJ; Tim Benton of Greer, SC; Marge Williams of Anderson, SC; and Gary and Ann Benton of Madison, NJ. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at The Little Club, 100 Little Club Road, Gulf Stream, FL on Wednesday at noon. A second celebration will be held at a later date in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center through their website at giving.mskcc.org . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 18, 2019