HILL, William Anthony William Anthony Hill, age 78, formerly of Ashtabula, OH passed away April 16, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL. He was born December 4, 1940 in Ashtabula the son of the late William and Anna (Olive) Hill. William graduated from Harbor High School Class of 1958. He was a United States Army Veteran honorably serving our country. William was an insurance agent for Guardian Life Insurance Company for many years. He was also a professional golfer, working as a club pro at the Ashtabula Country Club and at various golf clubs in Florida. Bill had a weak heart for animals, especially cats. He made sure the neighborhood cats were well fed and cared for. Always having food and treats for them. Mr. Hill is survived by his sister, Nancy Ann Mizelle; nephew, Michael Mizelle; and great-nephews, William and Kevin Mizelle. He was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside service with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #103 will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, W. 19th St., Ashtabula, OH. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019