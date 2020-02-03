|
Oliver, William Anthony
William Anthony Oliver, a long time resident of Eagle Wood Country Club in Hobe Sound passed away at the Salerno Bay Center on January 29, 2020.
Bill was born on September 2, 1926 in Bellaire, Ohio the son of Madlyn and Biaggio Oliver. He graduated from Bellaire High School in 1943 and immediately joined the U.S. Army where he served in combat with the Fighting 69th Division of the Seventh Army as a Corporal from 1943-46.
Upon his return he studied at Ohio State University and then the Devry Institute graduating as an Electrical Engineer. Bill was employed for over 30 years at IBM (1952-1994) and served as a Branch / Regional Manager.
Bill was predeceased by his wife Jo Ann (Concannan) and his beloved son Gary. Bill was remarried on January 10, 1998 to Vera Cook at St. Christopher's in Hobe Sound and they had recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. Bill is survived by his wife, Vera, grandson Brett Oliver, stepson Jay Cook (Barbara), step grandchildren Haley Sonneland (Josh), JT Cook and Griffin Cook, step great-grandchildren Amelia and Ted Sonneland and his niece Madlyn Runyon and nephew Tim Kelly.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020