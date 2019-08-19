Home

Northwood Funeral Home & Crematory
5608 Broadway
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 844-4311
William Arthur Clark

William Arthur Clark Obituary
Clark, William Arthur
William "Bill" Clark, age 65, of West Palm Beach, Florida, owner of Bill Clark Marine Service, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family, on Aug. 12, 2019.
Bill is survived by his wife, Vanna Cheng; sons, William A. Clark, II, Nicholas Charles (Jennifer) Clark; grandchildren, Nicholas C. Clark, II, Olivia Maree Clark; sisters, Ruth Stoky, Mary (Dave) Fleming, and extended family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 4:00PM Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 4001 N. Shore Dr. West Palm Beach. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to either: St. John Fisher Catholic Church or the West Palm Beach Fishing Club.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
