William Arthur De Sarro

William "Buddy" De Sarro, 80, died of lung cancer on November 8, 2020. Born December 8, 1939 in Hartford, CT, a son of William "Buddy" De Sarro and Emma Nardacchione.

Internationally gifted trumpet player and band leader "A Touch of Class", "Dixie Daddy Cats", "Red Garter Band", "Buddy De Sarro Trio", New Orleans Jazz Festival, American Federation of Musicians Local 174-496, New Orleans and American Federation of Musicians Local 806 West Palm Beach, FL, Screen Actors Guild (SAG), US Marine Corps 99th Rifle Company Sharp Shooter, Palm Beach Sheriff's Department, Deputy Sheriff and Royal Palm Beach Police Department, Patrol Officer and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #50, Security Supervisor The Gardens Mall, Palm Beach Times Newspaper Head of Security, Private Duty Celebrity Security and Investigations.

Leaves a sister, Marcia De Sarro-Witt.



