Thrall, Jr., William Barber
William "Billy" Barber Thrall, Jr., age 62, passed away at his home on February 21, 2020. Billy was born on January 4, 1958 to Vivian Ceceilia Thrall and William "Bill" Thrall, Sr. He graduated from Long Island University in 1981 with a BS Degree majoring in Business Administration and Computers. Billy was employed by Mutual of America in Boca Raton, FL for over the past 18 years.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Diane Arones Thrall, son William Brandon Thrall, daughter Jessica Kendall Thrall; sisters Karen Thrall Holtz, brother-in-law Richard "Butch" L. Holtz and Jo Thrall Turnelle, brother-in-law Gene Turnelle; mother-in-law June Kline Arones and sister-in-law Lisa May Arones, as well numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 3:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
In lieu of flowers please donate to , Delray Beach Orchid Society and/or Surfers Museum, Delray Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020