William "Bill" Brown, Jr., 87, died suddenly at home October 3, 2020, leaving his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia Bradshaw Brown, his son, Kevin (Kirsten Widner), daughter, Sharon (Steven Jenkins) and grandchildren, Hazel and Keean Jenkins. Bill, a long-time resident of suburban Lake Worth, was a civil engineer who enjoyed working on many construction projects in Palm Beach County, retiring from the school district in 2010. Tillman Funeral Home is in charge of private funeral arrangements.



