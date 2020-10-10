1/1
William Brown Jr.
William Brown, Jr.
William "Bill" Brown, Jr., 87, died suddenly at home October 3, 2020, leaving his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia Bradshaw Brown, his son, Kevin (Kirsten Widner), daughter, Sharon (Steven Jenkins) and grandchildren, Hazel and Keean Jenkins. Bill, a long-time resident of suburban Lake Worth, was a civil engineer who enjoyed working on many construction projects in Palm Beach County, retiring from the school district in 2010. Tillman Funeral Home is in charge of private funeral arrangements.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
