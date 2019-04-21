Home

POWERED BY

Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Resources
More Obituaries for William ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. ROBERTS Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William C. ROBERTS Jr. Obituary
ROBERTS, Jr., William C. Bill Roberts died peacefully Friday evening April 12, 2019 at his home on the St. Lucie River in Palm City, FL doing what he loved best, preparing to go long distance racing on one of the world's fastest production sailing catamarans of his own design. Beloved father, friend, mentor, and role model; Bill will be deeply missed and fondly remembered in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. Bill was born in 1938 in Chattanooga, TN. He attended Vanderbilt University graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. His accomplishments as an engineer, sailboat racer, sailboat designer and builder, and mentor are too numerous to list. Please visit the obituary section of All County Funeral Home for full obituary. Bill was preceded in death by his infant son, Blake; his father, "Dixie" Roberts; his mother, Louise Roberts; and his sister, "Trish" Morrison. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Sydney Roberts, and wife, Susanne Keough of Atlanta, GA; his son, Dr. Eric Roberts, and wife, Dr. Lisa Estes of Tequesta, FL; his brothers, Larry (Marty) Roberts and Alex (Priscilla) Roberts of Signal Mountain, TN; and the children and grandchildren of his siblings. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to organizations that promote sailing, YMCA of the Treasure Coast (Stuart, FL), or to .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now