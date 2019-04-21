ROBERTS, Jr., William C. Bill Roberts died peacefully Friday evening April 12, 2019 at his home on the St. Lucie River in Palm City, FL doing what he loved best, preparing to go long distance racing on one of the world's fastest production sailing catamarans of his own design. Beloved father, friend, mentor, and role model; Bill will be deeply missed and fondly remembered in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. Bill was born in 1938 in Chattanooga, TN. He attended Vanderbilt University graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. His accomplishments as an engineer, sailboat racer, sailboat designer and builder, and mentor are too numerous to list. Please visit the obituary section of All County Funeral Home for full obituary. Bill was preceded in death by his infant son, Blake; his father, "Dixie" Roberts; his mother, Louise Roberts; and his sister, "Trish" Morrison. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Sydney Roberts, and wife, Susanne Keough of Atlanta, GA; his son, Dr. Eric Roberts, and wife, Dr. Lisa Estes of Tequesta, FL; his brothers, Larry (Marty) Roberts and Alex (Priscilla) Roberts of Signal Mountain, TN; and the children and grandchildren of his siblings. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to organizations that promote sailing, YMCA of the Treasure Coast (Stuart, FL), or to . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary